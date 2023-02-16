X

    Jazz's Collin Sexton Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

    Doric SamFebruary 16, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 13: Collin Sexton #2 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Utah Jazz suffered a major injury blow early in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as point guard Collin Sexton went down with a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

    Per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Sexton has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

