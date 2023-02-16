Jazz's Collin Sexton Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz suffered a major injury blow early in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as point guard Collin Sexton went down with a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

Per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Sexton has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

