WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 20

The show opened with a recap of the main event from The Elimination Chamber between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Zayn came out to a huge ovation once the show went live in the arena. The crowd continued to sing his song and chanted "Ole" at him as he soaked in the reaction.

Once he calmed down, he said he felt guilty for letting people down by not winning on Saturday, but he also said the story is never over and we are entering the final chapter. He asked Kevin Owens to join him in the ring, and KO arrived to another huge pop.

Zayn thanked Owens and said he was sorry, but he also said they might be past words at this point. He told KO that if they worked together, they might finally be able to take down The Bloodline once and for all.

Owens said he didn't do what he did for Zayn and he is willing to fight The Bloodline alone. He said he was still mad and that if he wanted help, he should ask Jey Uso.

WWE has several weeks until WrestleMania, so it was smart to keep the tension between Zayn and KO going for now. There is no need to rush their reunion. This was a fantastic way to open the show.

As the show was about to cut to a break, Baron Corbin came out of nowhere to attack Zayn. We watched in picture-in-picture through the break as he beat down the Canadian hero near the stage.

After the break, Adam Pearce gave Zayn the go-ahead to face Corbin in a match. The former Honorary Uce was all over The Modern Day Wrestling God.

This ended up being a longer match than expected. They went back and forth a bit and fought through another commercial break.

This bout was designed to build even more support for Zayn. He just went through a war on Saturday and still had the scars on his back to prove it, so feeding him Corbin was an easy way to give him a victory without bringing The Bloodline into it.

Zayn scored the win with a Helluva Kick. This wasn't meant to be a five-star classic, but it did exactly what it needed to do. Zayn looked like a valiant fighter and Corbin played a petty heel like usual.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Grade: A (Promo), B- (Match)

Notable Moments and Observations