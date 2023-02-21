WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 20February 21, 2023
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 20
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on Feb. 20.
Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view delivered some amazing action and put a few deserving names in the spotlight, but most of what we saw was table-setting for WrestleMania 39.
This week's show dealt with the fallout from the Chamber as well as began the journey toward the biggest show of the year.
Austin Theory had about two days to recover from his brutal Chamber match before he defended the U.S. title again. This time, Edge was his challenger.
We also saw Mustafa Ali take on Dolph Ziggler after several weeks of back and forth arguments between the two backstage.
Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.
Sami Zayn Opens the Show, Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
- The video package recapping Zayn vs. Reigns was great. The WWE production team never fails to amplify a story with these videos.
- Zayn might have one of the best babyface theme songs of all time. How can you not cheer for a guy when you hear that upbeat music hit?
- Owens and Zayn's story is going to be made into an awesome documentary at some point.
- It's so weird that Corbin of all people is the last person to beat Reigns.
- Corbin always makes the Deep Six look cool. It should be his finisher instead of The End of Days, but it's a bit too late to make that change now.
The show opened with a recap of the main event from The Elimination Chamber between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.
Zayn came out to a huge ovation once the show went live in the arena. The crowd continued to sing his song and chanted "Ole" at him as he soaked in the reaction.
Once he calmed down, he said he felt guilty for letting people down by not winning on Saturday, but he also said the story is never over and we are entering the final chapter. He asked Kevin Owens to join him in the ring, and KO arrived to another huge pop.
Zayn thanked Owens and said he was sorry, but he also said they might be past words at this point. He told KO that if they worked together, they might finally be able to take down The Bloodline once and for all.
Owens said he didn't do what he did for Zayn and he is willing to fight The Bloodline alone. He said he was still mad and that if he wanted help, he should ask Jey Uso.
WWE has several weeks until WrestleMania, so it was smart to keep the tension between Zayn and KO going for now. There is no need to rush their reunion. This was a fantastic way to open the show.
As the show was about to cut to a break, Baron Corbin came out of nowhere to attack Zayn. We watched in picture-in-picture through the break as he beat down the Canadian hero near the stage.
After the break, Adam Pearce gave Zayn the go-ahead to face Corbin in a match. The former Honorary Uce was all over The Modern Day Wrestling God.
This ended up being a longer match than expected. They went back and forth a bit and fought through another commercial break.
This bout was designed to build even more support for Zayn. He just went through a war on Saturday and still had the scars on his back to prove it, so feeding him Corbin was an easy way to give him a victory without bringing The Bloodline into it.
Zayn scored the win with a Helluva Kick. This wasn't meant to be a five-star classic, but it did exactly what it needed to do. Zayn looked like a valiant fighter and Corbin played a petty heel like usual.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Grade: A (Promo), B- (Match)
Notable Moments and Observations
Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Dom's delivery of his lines was so wooden in his interview.
- Ali's tron graphics are really cool.
- Ziggler is one of those guys who seems like he was born to be a pro wrestler. Everything he does in the ring has a purpose. He should be on TV and in bigger storylines way more often.
- The way Ali countered the Fame-asser looked great.
Byron Saxton conducted a sit-down interview with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio about what happened at Elimination Chamber.
After the interview and another break. we got Ziggler vs. Ali. These two have been having verbal and physical exchanges for several weeks, so this was their chance to let out their frustrations with each other.
Ali feels as if Ziggler is always being handed opportunities while The Showoff thinks the former leader of Retribution is trying to blame his failures on everyone else. Both men had valid points, so there wasn't exactly a clear heel in this situation. Ali was definitely acting more bitter, but he wasn't being outright evil.
Ali mockingly offered a handshake, so Ziggler took him down for a quick two-count to show he wasn't messing around.
These two have a lot in common. Ali might use a few more high-flying moves while Ziggler keeps it a bit more grounded, but they can both work at a break-neck pace.
After a beautiful counter to the Fame-asser, Ali pinned Ziggler with a crucifix. This was short but fun. This feud definitely isn't over.
Winner: Mustafa Ali
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Asuka vs. Nikki Cross
- Heyman interrupting Rhodes before he could ask what we wanted to talk about was pretty funny.
- Asuka has the best paint and best mask in pro wrestling right now. The only other person who has ever been able to do both on this level is The Great Muta.
- Asuka and Cross are both supposed to be unhinged characters, but they do it in completely different ways. Asuka is still focused while Cross seems all over the place.
- The sound of Asuka kicking the ring post was loud because of the hollow LED setup they use now. It actually made it sound more painful, too.
- There was a DDT from the middle rope that looked like it was supposed to be a superplex before they adjusted because Cross wasn't going to make it all the way over. If they adjusted on the fly, they did a good job.
Cody Rhodes came to the ring for a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Wise Man had a neck brace to sell the attacks he took on Saturday.
Heyman got under his skin a bit by bringing his family into it. Rhodes warned Reigns not to send Heyman to speak to him again and said he would see him soon.
The next match featured Asuka taking on one of the women she battled on Saturday inside the Elimination Chamber, Nikki Cross.
Right as they were preparing to get started, Bianca Belair's music hit. She danced her way down to the ringside area so she could watch the match in person. Asuka had a huge smile on her face the whole time.
This match was aggressive and saw both women take and deliver some stiff strikes. These two have worked together for several years and had some great encounters, so they have a lot of chemistry as opponents.
Asuka applied her trademark submission to get the win, but Cross still had a demented smile on her face as she gave up.
Winner: Asuka
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations