Report: Lionel Messi 'Uncertain' of PSG Contract Extension amid MLS Rumors

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is "increasingly uncertain" about signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Équipe (h/t Get Football).

The 35-year-old's contract with the French club expires at the end of the season, but he agreed in principle to sign a new deal with the club in December, per Julien Laurens of ESPN. Laurens reported the two sides were expected to step up negotiations in January, but they are yet to come to an agreement.

Messi remains one of the top players in the world, leading Argentina to a World Cup title in December while winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 18 league matches for PSG this season.

Though Paris Saint-Germain is in position to win its second straight Ligue 1 title, the squad is still seeking its first Champions League crown. The team is close to elimination in the 2022-23 tournament after Tuesday's 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie.

Keeping Messi alongside Kylian Mbappé and Neymar gives the team a better chance to compete for the sport's top prizes.

Messi would still receive significant interest if he decides to leave France.

The superstar was linked to MLS club Inter Miami in November, per Matt Lawton of the Times. The two sides were reportedly "close" to a deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in league history.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported in October that Messi and Inter Miami have discussed a potential deal for years and there was "increasing confidence that the proposed transfer will materialise."

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League is also targeting Messi to join former rival Cristiano Ronaldo, per Rob Dawson of ESPN.

It's clear the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will have no shortage of options if he decides to leave PSG.