Lewis Hamilton Will Keep 'Speaking His Mind' amid F1's Ban on Political Statements

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton doesn't plan to change his approach despite Formula One announcing a ban on political statements in December.

"Nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I'm passionate about," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday. "...I am still going to be speaking my mind."

Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in history, winning seven F1 titles and a record 103 career wins.

The British star has also made headlines for his work outside of the track, including the creation of the Hamilton Commission to help improve diversity in motorsports. Hamilton was the first Black driver in F1 history.

Hamilton has also been unafraid to speak his mind in recent years, including calling out former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

Even with the new rules in Formula One, the 38-year-old doesn't plan to change his approach.

"I'm going to continue to be me and fight for issues I'm passionate about," he told Sky Sports (via TMZ Sports). "I would never let anyone stop me from doing that."

It could put the organization in a difficult position with one of its biggest stars, especially with limited clarity about the new rules.

"No one will put any barrier on that unless you're going to be political, because we're in a sport dimension," F1 boss Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports in December. "But to highlight the attention around certain subjects that are at the centre of discussion of today, that will be no problem in my opinion and I'm sure the FIA share that view."

Hamilton acknowledged Wednesday his actions could lead to sanctions and potentially penalty points.