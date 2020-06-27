Lewis Hamilton Slams Ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone for Comments on Racism

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 28, 2020

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain speaks during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has questioned the wisdom of staging the season-opening Formula One Grand Prix while other sports are canceling events because of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton released a lengthy statement, refuting comments made by former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone in a recent CNN interview.

Responding to Hamilton's formation of a commission aimed at increasing diversity in motorsports, Ecclestone said he doesn't believe it will do "anything bad or good" for F1 before adding his unfounded belief that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are."

Hamilton, via an Instagram story, said he would continue to push forward and noted Ecclestone's views only serve to reinforce racist ideology (h/t Michelle R. Martinelli of For The Win):

"So sad and disappointing to read these comments. Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong—ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.

"It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career. If someone who has the run of the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand? It starts at the top.

"Now the time has come for change. I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all. To create a world that provides equal opportunity for minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those that don't have one, and to speak for those who are underrepresented to provide an opportunity to have a chance in our sport."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The six-time F1 world champion was far from alone in his pushback of Ecclestone's comments. Formula One itself issued its own statement, refuting its former CEO and continuing to distance itself from his rhetoric.

"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone's comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society," the statement said. "Mr. Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organization in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific, expired in January 2020."

Related

    2020 Draft May Not Be the Down Year You Think

    Five reasons to feel optimistic about this year's prospects, even if the No. 1 pick is a bust 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2020 Draft May Not Be the Down Year You Think

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Schedule Release

    Breaking down the schedule for the NBA's restart in July ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners and Losers from Schedule Release

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    How 2010 Team USA Changed the NBA

    D-Rose, Iguodala and Danny Granger share how the 2010 team turned KD, Steph and Russ into superstars 🇺🇸📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How 2010 Team USA Changed the NBA

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    With a potential reinstatement coming soon, a few teams stand out as good fits for the WR

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report