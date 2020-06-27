Lewis Hamilton Slams Ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone for Comments on Racism

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton released a lengthy statement, refuting comments made by former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone in a recent CNN interview.

Responding to Hamilton's formation of a commission aimed at increasing diversity in motorsports, Ecclestone said he doesn't believe it will do "anything bad or good" for F1 before adding his unfounded belief that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are."

Hamilton, via an Instagram story, said he would continue to push forward and noted Ecclestone's views only serve to reinforce racist ideology (h/t Michelle R. Martinelli of For The Win):

"So sad and disappointing to read these comments. Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong—ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.

"It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career. If someone who has the run of the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand? It starts at the top.

"Now the time has come for change. I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all. To create a world that provides equal opportunity for minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those that don't have one, and to speak for those who are underrepresented to provide an opportunity to have a chance in our sport."

The six-time F1 world champion was far from alone in his pushback of Ecclestone's comments. Formula One itself issued its own statement, refuting its former CEO and continuing to distance itself from his rhetoric.

"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone's comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society," the statement said. "Mr. Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organization in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific, expired in January 2020."