Michael Jordan Donates $10M to Make-a-Wish; Charity's Largest Donation by Individual

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he's using his fame and fortune to make a difference.

Jordan, who turns 60 on Friday, made a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish, per the Associated Press, which noted "it is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization's 43-year history."

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

Jordan began supporting Make-A-Wish in 1989 and was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008.

"I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true," Jordan said.

The Hall of Famer had a brilliant NBA career that included six NBA titles, five NBA MVP awards, six Finals MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections and 10 scoring titles, among other accolades.

He's been the governor of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010.