Woj: Jazz's Russell Westbrook to Take His Time Deciding NBA Future After Lakers Trade

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook has a decision to make about whether to suit up for his new franchise.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today that Westbrook is expected to "take his time" deciding on his future with the Jazz. He added that the veteran is likely to weigh his options through the start of the All-Star break.

The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Jazz in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that landed them D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

While Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, general manager Justin Zanik and head coach Will Hardy told Westbrook he's welcome to join the team, they also made it clear they will make developing their young players a priority, per Wojnarowski.

At this stage in his career, Westbrook is surely looking to play for a contender that can also provide him ample time on the court. If the 34-year-old point guard finalizes a contract buyout with the Jazz, he'll be one of the hottest names on the open market.

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls are expected to be suitors for Westbrook if he becomes a free agent, per Wojnarowski.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who coached Westbrook for four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, relayed to Westbrook that he would like him to join Chicago if he secures a buyout.

With Lonzo Ball's status for the remainder of the season unclear because of a knee injury, Westbrook would be a solid addition for the Bulls.

Through 52 games with the Lakers this season, primarily off the bench, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep.

With Ball sidelined this year, the Bulls have relied on Ayo Dosunmu to lead at the point, though Coby White and Goran Dragić have also seen playing time. Westbrook would be an upgrade over any of those players.

Westbrook's status with the Jazz is going to be a hot topic until he decides whether he wants to stay or leave, so expect speculation about his future to continue.