$15M Worth of Fake Championship Rings Seized in Raid of Memorabilia Store

Law enforcement officials conducted a raid on an Anderson, South Carolina, memorabilia store and confiscated over 600 fake professional and collegiate sports championship rings, per the Associated Press.

The rings, which were located at Kirk's Collectibles at Anderson Mall, would be worth over $15.7 million if they were authentic, per South Carolina Secretary of State spokesperson Shannon Wiley.

Lyn Riddle of The State noted that the stash included 157 Super Bowl, 83 NBA Finals, 99 World Series, 29 Stanley Cup and unnamed 251 NCAA sports rings.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Secretary of State's Office conducted the joint operation, per Wiley.

An investigation remains ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of yet.