Suns' Kevin Durant Looks 'Great' at Practice amid Knee Injury Recovery, HC Says

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant has looked "great" in practice as he works his way back from an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee.

Williams also noted Durant hasn't yet taken part in three-on-three or five-on-five drills.

Durant has been out since Jan. 8, when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this year.

The Suns acquired Durant and forward T.J. Warren from the Nets before last Thursday's trade deadline for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.

Video of Durant putting in work surfaced on Twitter Monday and Tuesday.

As Duane Rankin of azcentral noted, Durant isn't expected back until after the All-Star break. He will form a fantastic quartet with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton upon his return, however.

For now, the 31-27 Suns are looking to continue a 13-game hot streak that has featured them going 10-3. They have home games against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday before the All-Star break. Their first post-break game is Friday, Feb. 24, at home versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.