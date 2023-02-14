X

    Yankees News: Aaron Judge Takes Reps at 1B During Spring Workout

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 14, 2023

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge participates in a news conference at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in New York. Judge has been appointed captain of the New York Yankees after agreeing to a $360 million, nine-year contract to remain in pinstripes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge put in some work at first base during a workout at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

    Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch

    Aaron Judge got some work in at first base today at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> camp (apologies for the not great video) <a href="https://t.co/pwl3ixleGP">pic.twitter.com/pwl3ixleGP</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Aaron Judge taking some reps at first base today 👀 <br><br>(📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/BryanHoch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BryanHoch</a>) <a href="https://t.co/DXA4GhAWcc">pic.twitter.com/DXA4GhAWcc</a>

    The workout doesn't necessarily mean Judge is about to play first base in regular-season games.

    Greg Joyce of the New York Post provided some context:

    "Aaron Judge did his best Anthony Rizzo impression during a workout at the Yankees' player development complex, stepping in at first base to field throws from second baseman DJ LeMahieu and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and even taking some grounders himself after the group took batting practice."

    Judge wasn't the only player out of position. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was notably in right field during batting practice.

    Pete Caldera @pcaldera

    Judge taking grounders at first base today at the Yankees' minor league complex. Gerrit Cole standing in right field earlier (during BP). Pitchers and catchers officially report tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/zXPVRKu9Lc">pic.twitter.com/zXPVRKu9Lc</a>

    The Yankees already have a star first baseman in Anthony Rizzo, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason to remain with the team.

    Judge played most of his games in center field last year but ended the season in right field after Harrison Bader entered the lineup.

    He'll be in New York long-term after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract this offseason. The Yankees captain won AL MVP honors last year after hitting a league-record 62 home runs.

    Position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Monday. Pitchers and catchers have a Thursday reporting date.