Yankees News: Aaron Judge Takes Reps at 1B During Spring Workout

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge put in some work at first base during a workout at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The workout doesn't necessarily mean Judge is about to play first base in regular-season games.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post provided some context:

"Aaron Judge did his best Anthony Rizzo impression during a workout at the Yankees' player development complex, stepping in at first base to field throws from second baseman DJ LeMahieu and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and even taking some grounders himself after the group took batting practice."

Judge wasn't the only player out of position. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was notably in right field during batting practice.

The Yankees already have a star first baseman in Anthony Rizzo, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason to remain with the team.

Judge played most of his games in center field last year but ended the season in right field after Harrison Bader entered the lineup.

He'll be in New York long-term after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract this offseason. The Yankees captain won AL MVP honors last year after hitting a league-record 62 home runs.

Position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Monday. Pitchers and catchers have a Thursday reporting date.