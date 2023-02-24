Rangers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Rangers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 NHL Trade DeadlineFebruary 24, 2023
The New York Rangers already made a splash ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues.
That move has already paid dividends as the Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-16-9 record, nine points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes.
However, there's always more room for teams to improve. And with the Blueshirts posing a serious threat in the Eastern Conference, general manager Chris Drury should be going all-in for upgrades to help the team get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2014.
So, here's a look at some players the Rangers should target and some they should steer clear of ahead of the deadline.
Players to Target
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane was once viewed as a top target for the Rangers this winter, but now that the franchise has Tarasenko on board, it's unclear if it will still pursue the winger.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported on Feb. 9 that the Rangers had concerns over Kane's hip injury and they didn't want to meet Chicago's asking price for him, so making a move seems like a bit of a pipe dream at this point.
However, a conflicting report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post on Feb. 22 indicated that the Rangers "have signaled they will try to make" a deal for the 34-year-old work if he is willing to waive his no-movement clause.
Kaplan also added that the Rangers have balked at the asking price for San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier, so he shouldn't be viewed as a target for New York at this point.
Aside from Kane and Meier, there are plenty of talented players the Rangers can add ahead of the deadline.
If they're going to subtract from the roster in order to add some high-end talent, the Rangers have a number of assets they could offload, including pending restricted free agents Vitali Kravtsov (forward) and Zac Jones (defenseman), in addition to first-, second- and third-round picks in the 2023 draft.
That said, here are a couple of players the Rangers may want to consider adding.
Luke Schenn, D, Vancouver Canucks
The Rangers have two solid defensive pairings in Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox and K'Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba, but the team's third pairing of Niko Mikkola-Braden Schneider could use an upgrade.
Enter Luke Schenn, who is on the trade block with the Vancouver Canucks 16 points back of a playoff spot.
Schenn is a prototypical physical, shutdown defenseman and would be a significant upgrade on New York's third defensive pairing. He has three goals and 18 assists in 55 games, as well as a plus-nine plus/minus rating on a Vancouver team that has a minus-35 goal differential.
Additionally, the 33-year-old won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, and his $850,000 cap hit would also fit into New York's $1.6 million deadline cap space.
Schenn is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and would be a rental for the Blueshirts.
Nino Niederreiter, RW, Nashville Predators
If Kravtsov—who reportedly requested a trade—is moved, the Rangers could use another right winger behind Tarasenko.
Aside from Kravtsov and Tarasenko, New York has Jimmy Vesey, Kaapo Kakko and Tyler Motte on the right wing. It's not a horrible situation by any means, but the Blueshirts could still use an upgrade.
Considering both Kane and Meier are iffy options, the Rangers could look to Nashville Predators winger Nino Niederreiter, who is on a reasonable two-year, $8 million contract worth $4 million per season.
Predators general manager David Poile told 102.5 The Game's Robby and Rexrode show on Feb. 14 that he didn't view Nashville as a buyer at this year's deadline and that if the team didn't improve it "certainly could be a seller."
The Preds sit fifth in the Central Division with a 28-22-6 record, and with just 60 points, the team is well out of a wild-card spot.
Niederreiter has posted six 20-plus-goal seasons in his 12 NHL seasons and tallied at least 11 goals in four of the six other campaigns. Through 55 games this season, he has notched 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points.
The 30-year-old's 16 goals are more than any other right winger on the team.
Additionally, the checking winger would be a great play-driver who can get to the dirty areas and grind for a goal. He's the type of player the Rangers definitely need this season.
However, Niederreiter's $4 million salary could be difficult to maneuver under the cap unless the team parts ways with another name.
Kravtsov ($875,000) Vesey ($750,000), Ben Harpur ($750,000) and Zac Jones ($925,000) could be moved to clear some space, though the Rangers can't gut their right side by trading Kravtsov and Vesey to make room for one player.
Players to Avoid
While there are players the Rangers should target, there are also some they should avoid for numerous reasons, such as their cap hit or style of play.
Here's a look at some names New York shouldn't be eyeing ahead of the deadline.
Jakob Chychrun, D, Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is one of the best players available on the trade market, but there are numerous reasons why the Rangers shouldn't target him.
For one, the 24-year-old comes with a $4.6 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons, which isn't something they can afford now or in the future, especially with Miller, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere all set to become restricted free agents this summer.
Additionally, Arizona's asking price for the defenseman is reportedly pretty high at two first-round picks and a prospect. Two first-round picks is a lot to ask for any player, especially considering it could alter the trajectory of a franchise.
Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks
Canucks winger Brock Boeser is in the first 12 months of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that runs through the 2024-25 campaign, and his $6.65 million annual cap hit is just one of the reasons New York should not be targeting him.
Beyond his salary, the 25-year-old's performance this season has been lackluster as he's notched just 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points in 49 games. That type of performance, coupled with his salary, makes him not worth the risk for the Rangers or any other contending team.
Boeser may just need a change of scenery to revive his career, but why should New York be the one to take him on at the kind of salary?