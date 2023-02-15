Updated Landing Spots for Vladislav Gavrikov amid NHL Trade Rumors

0 of 5

There are two-and-a-half weeks left until the NHL trade deadline, and this year's big-ticket players are at last getting real speculation thrown around about their next destinations. One of those players is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Gavrikov is set to be an unrestricted free agent in July and comes with a trade-palatable salary-cap hit of $2.8 million. That he could be moved without there being too many other machinations needed to make it happen makes him an easy target of desire, particularly for teams that may be in on Arizona's Jakob Chychrun but are spooked out by the Coyotes' lofty asking price.

Chychrun's presence makes it harder to predict where Gavrikov is headed. NHL insider Chris Johnston wrote that the Blue Jackets should get a first-round pick plus another pick or player for Gavrikov. If that price seems familiar for a Blue Jackets defenseman available in a trade, it's because it's what Columbus got from Tampa Bay for David Savard around the trade deadline in 2021.

With the possibility of landing that kind of haul, like the Coyotes, the Jackets are sitting Gavrikov out for "trade-related reasons" even though, as Johnston adds, there isn't a deal imminently forthcoming. Maybe there's a nice beach villa he can stay at until March 3.

Although Gavrikov might get viewed as the second prize to Chychrun, their styles of game couldn't be more different. While Chychrun is an all-around outstanding blueliner capable of running a power play and killing off penalties as well, Gavrikov leans in heavily on the defensive side of the game. He's physical, he'll throw his body around and he'll block shots. It's the exact kind of grit teams crave for the postseason.

We took a look at five teams that make sense to pursue the 27-year-old left-handed shot from Russia. If this list gives you a sudden case of déjà vu, that's a feature, not a bug.