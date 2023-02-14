Updated Landing Spots for Jakob Chychrun Amid NHL Trade Rumors

0 of 5

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Jakob Chychrun's career with the Arizona Coyotes is unofficially over. The soon-to-be traded 24-year-old defenseman's name has been on the lips of rumor meisters most of the season, and now the team is going to hold him out of the lineup until he is traded.

It's a unique situation in that the Coyotes made it clear why they're sitting him out: because they don't want him to get injured ahead of an eventual/imminent trade being made. The allure of Chychrun comes from his young age and his palatable contract, which has two years remaining on it, making him one of the jewels of the upcoming trade deadline.

With Chychrun being held out, however, it's ramped up the rumor mill, and the locations he may wind up are narrowing down quickly. That means we've got to narrow our focus as to where he might be headed as well, and with everyone reading tea leaves, it makes things a little more frantic.

What's clear is the Coyotes want a premium return for Chychrun, something along the lines of three first-round-caliber picks and young player(s). Salary-cap considerations are generally an issue in trades, but the Coyotes can accommodate salary coming back to help out an acquiring team, but that too will come at a cost.

It's a tricky deal to pull the trigger on, and it's one the Coyotes are eager to not get snowed. After all, trading a defenseman entering the prime of his career doesn't happen often (Chris Pronger and Erik Karlsson come to mind immediately), but when it's about to happen, it's a big reason to stay on high alert for the next blockbuster. But where is he going? Let's look at the five main suspects right now before the Coyotes decide to make it happen.