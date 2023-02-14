FIFA Confirms USA, Mexico, Canada Automatically Qualify for 2026 World Cup

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

FIFA announced Tuesday the United States, Mexico and Canada have all automatically qualified for the 2026 men's World Cup as hosts:

"The FIFA Council confirmed that, in line with the long standing tradition of having all hosts competing at the FIFA World Cup, as well as sporting and operational considerations, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, namely Canada, Mexico and the USA, will qualify automatically for the final round of the competition, with their slots therefore being deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to Concacaf."

The move was expected as all host nations typically qualify automatically for the World Cup, but no decision had been made for the 2026 version. The upcoming World Cup will be the first that features three nations as co-hosts, while the 2002 event was the only one in men's history with matches taking place in more than one country.

Both Japan and South Korea qualified as co-hosts in 2002.

The United States, Mexico and Canada all qualified for the 2022 World Cup through traditional means, with Canada topping the CONCACAF qualifying group to reach its first World Cup since 1986.

There will be higher expectations for each team compared to Qatar, which lost all three matches and was outscored 7-1 as the host this past year.

The decision to have each of the North American teams automatically qualify is significant, with half of the six CONCACAF spots already accounted for heading into 2026 qualifying. Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, Honduras and El Salvador will be among those competing for the final three spots.

Removing qualifying also reduces the number of competitive matches for the United States, Mexico and Canada leading into the World Cup.

The teams will still have an opportunity to compete in Nations League, the Gold Cup and potentially Copa America, with six CONCACAF squads joining CONMEBOL for an expanded tournament in 2024.