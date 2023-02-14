X

    NBA Rumors: Suns Hoped to Trade for Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Kyrie Irving #11 (L) and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets look on against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City.
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving almost remained teammates away from the Brooklyn Nets after this season's trade deadline.

    While the Nets traded Durant to the Phoenix Suns and moved Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Suns were "hoping to somehow land both."

