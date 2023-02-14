NBA Rumors: Suns Hoped to Trade for Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving almost remained teammates away from the Brooklyn Nets after this season's trade deadline.

While the Nets traded Durant to the Phoenix Suns and moved Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Suns were "hoping to somehow land both."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

