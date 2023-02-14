Bears Rumors: 'Many Evaluators' Expect Chicago to Trade No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All eyes will be on the Chicago Bears this offseason, as they possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the most cap space in the league, but they could look to make a major trade with one of those assets.

"Chicago has the chance to trade back and still get a blue-chip defensive talent, a move many evaluators believe Chicago will execute," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday.

It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the Bears did move that pick given their need to address so many holes across the roster and the presence of Justin Fields as the franchise quarterback.

A quarterback-needy team may be willing to pay a premium for the chance to draft Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young or Kentucky's Will Levis, which would give the NFC North squad plenty of leverage.

The latest mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department featured the Bears trading that pick to the Indianapolis Colts and then selecting Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter with the No. 4 overall choice.

Such a scenario would be an ideal situation for Chicago, which could look to stack picks as it attempts to shift from rebuilding mode into contender status with Fields under center.