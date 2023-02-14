X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson: James Wiseman 'Going to Be a Heck of a Player' After Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 02: James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Ball Arena on February 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors front office may have lost faith in James Wiseman, but Klay Thompson has not.

    Thompson expressed support for his former teammate after Monday's 135-126 win over the Washington Wizards.

    "I just know he's going to be a heck of a player in this league. ... I'm going to miss him," Thompson told reporters.

    The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons at the deadline as part of a four-team deal that brought Gary Payton II back to Golden State. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, Wiseman played just 60 games during his Warriors tenure and struggled to fit in with the veteran-laden roster.

    "It was just difficult for me to give James the runway that he needed," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "He was great. Every single day he came to work with a great attitude, positive spirit. He's everything you look for in a young player in terms of his approach and his talent. But the timing was difficult, given what he needed and where we are as a franchise."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Steve Kerr on why it didn't work with James Wiseman and the Warriors<br><br>"It was just difficult for me to give James the runway that he needed." <a href="https://t.co/YmSQPOTsCo">pic.twitter.com/YmSQPOTsCo</a>

    Wiseman and Thompson grew close when both were rehabbing from injuries during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and shared lockers.

    Warriors' Klay Thompson: James Wiseman 'Going to Be a Heck of a Player' After Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It's expected that Wiseman will be able to make his Pistons debut this week. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds with the Warriors this season.