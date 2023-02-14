Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies at Age 25 after Collapsing on Field

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arne Espeel, a goalkeeper for Winkel Sport B in Belgium, died after collapsing on the field on Saturday, per Reuters.

The 25-year-old had made a save on a penalty but dropped to the ground afterwards. Emergency services tried to revive him with a defibrillator. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

"The ball was still in play. Our goalkeeper got up as fast as possible to receive the ball, but then he fell," assistant coach Stefaan Dewerchin said, per Samuel Meade of Mirror. "It was really terrible to watch."

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday to determine the cause of death.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

Winkel Sport B plays in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium. The team was up 2-1 in the second half of a match against Westrozebeke when Espeel collapsed in front of the home fans at Sint-Eloois-Winkel.

The club members planned a walk through the streets of Sint-Eloois-Winkel on Monday as a tribute to Espeel, per Will Pickworth of the Daily Mail.