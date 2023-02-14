Michigan State Cancels All Athletic Events Through Wednesday After Campus Shooting

Michigan State Cancels All Athletic Events Through Wednesday After Campus ShootingFebruary 14, 2023
Michigan State University announced that athletic events and other campus activities including classes were canceled for 48 hours in the wake of a campus shooting Monday night.
The Spartans men's basketball team was set to host Minnesota on Wednesday, and the women's team was scheduled to visit Purdue.
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
Michigan State's home men's basketball game vs. Minnesota, scheduled for Wednesday, is off—along with all other events over the next two days.<br><br>Thoughts with everyone in and connected to East Lansing. Extremely scary situation on the ground there tonight. <a href="https://t.co/IKGuXlNy65">https://t.co/IKGuXlNy65</a>
At 8:40 p.m. ET, an alert was posted online along with a shelter-in-place order stating that shots were fired at Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Another shooting at a second location was later reported, including "multiple reported injuries."
According to Craig Mauger, Jakkar Aimery and Beth LeBlanc of the Detroit News, Michigan State University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said there were "unknown fatalities."
Per Dennis Romero, Lindsey Pipia and Phil Helsel of NBC News, the FBI said it was sending agents to the campus. Students reportedly received an alert that stated: "Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she was aware of the situation:
Governor Gretchen Whitmer @GovWhitmer
I've been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with <a href="https://twitter.com/msupolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msupolice</a>, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.
At 10:10 p.m., the university police department announced that victims were being transported to the hospital and that campus buildings had been cleared and secured, but no additional details were provided.
There were plans for a news briefing, which was to be streamed on the university police's Facebook page.