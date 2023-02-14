X

    Ben Simmons Catches Heat from Fans During Nets' Loss to Jalen Brunson, Knicks

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, February 14, 2023

    Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Things are getting downright ugly for Ben Simmons in Brooklyn.

    The Nets' backup point guard was a complete non-factor in Monday's 124-106 loss against the New York Knicks, putting up just two points, three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. He attempted just two shots, making one.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    <a href="https://t.co/ovwHUTsxJH">pic.twitter.com/ovwHUTsxJH</a>

    Simmons had actually been 15-0 against the Knicks in his career coming into Monday's game. He didn't do much to prevent it from becoming 15-1.

    There was a point where Simmons was considered one of the franchise cornerstones of the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving traded, he can't even get a start—or significant minutes—with the Nets.

    And NBA Twitter was letting him know about it during the game:

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Ben Simmons is borderline unplayable. Complete detriment to the team right now.

    Talkin' Nets @TalkinNets

    Get Ben Simmons outta here haha im good

    Ben Simmons Catches Heat from Fans During Nets' Loss to Jalen Brunson, Knicks
    Rit Holtzman @BenRitholtzNBA

    Bro Ben Simmons is something to watch. I'm cringing.

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Will Ben Simmons average more than 15 minutes a game from here until the end of the season?

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Ben Simmons getting boos from the MSG crowd. What he do to y'all?

    russbengtson.eesh @russbengtson

    ben simmons has never met a shot

    Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNets

    Ben Simmons really out there getting paid supermax to be a 2-way gleague player 😭

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    At some point with Ben Simmons man...

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Yuta Watanabe has been a better basketball player this year than both Day'Ron Sharpe and Ben Simmons. Those are the facts.

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    Lol they really let Ben Simmons participate in the timeout entertainment <a href="https://t.co/kko29lYFrr">pic.twitter.com/kko29lYFrr</a>

    To some degree, Simmons coming off the bench makes sense. The Nets don't have great backup point guard options behind Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dinwiddie's scoring and aggressive attacking style makes him an important starter.

    Plus, Simmons' non-shooting makes him a tough player to have on the court alongside center Nic Claxton, who is one of Brooklyn's better players.

    What's so shocking is that Simmons just continues to make such a small impact in the minutes he's getting. He once was Joel Embiid's running mate, and a player the Sixers built a system around.

    Now, on a team full of very good role players, he appears to be careening to the very edge of the rotation. He's gone from being one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders and playmakers to someone whose confidence appears to be completely shot.

    There were always questions about Simmons' aggression attacking the basket and his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Now, there are legitimate questions about whether he's even a reliable role player off the bench. His decline has been stunning.

    Simmons is only 26. He could still have a very long, and successful, career ahead of him. But he is trending in the wrong direction, rapidly, and it's becoming a little hard to watch as it happens.