Ben Simmons Catches Heat from Fans During Nets' Loss to Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Things are getting downright ugly for Ben Simmons in Brooklyn.

The Nets' backup point guard was a complete non-factor in Monday's 124-106 loss against the New York Knicks, putting up just two points, three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. He attempted just two shots, making one.

Simmons had actually been 15-0 against the Knicks in his career coming into Monday's game. He didn't do much to prevent it from becoming 15-1.

There was a point where Simmons was considered one of the franchise cornerstones of the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving traded, he can't even get a start—or significant minutes—with the Nets.

To some degree, Simmons coming off the bench makes sense. The Nets don't have great backup point guard options behind Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dinwiddie's scoring and aggressive attacking style makes him an important starter.

Plus, Simmons' non-shooting makes him a tough player to have on the court alongside center Nic Claxton, who is one of Brooklyn's better players.

What's so shocking is that Simmons just continues to make such a small impact in the minutes he's getting. He once was Joel Embiid's running mate, and a player the Sixers built a system around.

Now, on a team full of very good role players, he appears to be careening to the very edge of the rotation. He's gone from being one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders and playmakers to someone whose confidence appears to be completely shot.

There were always questions about Simmons' aggression attacking the basket and his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Now, there are legitimate questions about whether he's even a reliable role player off the bench. His decline has been stunning.

Simmons is only 26. He could still have a very long, and successful, career ahead of him. But he is trending in the wrong direction, rapidly, and it's becoming a little hard to watch as it happens.