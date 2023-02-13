Russell Westbrook Rumors: Heat Have Discussed PG Internally Amid Jazz Buyout Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have held "internal discussions" about signing Russell Westbrook if he's bought out by the Utah Jazz, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that Westbrook "expects to take time heading into the All-Star break to decide on his next steps this season." A buyout is possible, or he could remain in Utah for the remainder of the year.

Wojnarowski listed the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls as possible suitors if the nine-time All-Star became a free agent.

Right up until the NBA trade deadline expired at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Heat looked to move Kyle Lowry, per the Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Lowry is experiencing one of his worst seasons in the NBA. He's averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists and shooting 39.6 percent from the field through 44 appearances. The 36-year-old is also going to miss his fifth game in a row because of knee soreness.

Westbrook would help shore up Miami's point guard situation and give the team a proven starting option if Lowry's knee injury continues to be an issue.

Granted, there's a reason the Los Angeles Lakers traded the 2016-17 MVP to the Jazz, who could subsequently buy him out.

His prolonged decline is continuing into 2022-23 as his 49.6 percent true shooting rate is his worst clip since 2009-10, per Basketball Reference. He remains a high-usage player (28.8 percent) as well despite clearly being past his prime.

Westbrook, 34, will do little to solve what has been an issue with Miami's offense all season. The team ranks 28th in three-point percentage (33.5). Imagine what the Heat's floor-spacing would look like if Russ, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were all on the court together.

But the Heat have limited options if they're determined to sign a point guard ahead of the postseason. Westbrook will be the best on the buyout market if he and the Jazz agree to sever their partnership.