Report: Greg Roman to Interview for Commanders' OC Job After Resigning from Ravens

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Greg Roman resigned as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens in January, but he is reportedly on the Washington Commanders' radar.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the NFC East team "is trying to set up" an interview with Roman as a candidate for its vacant offensive coordinator position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Commanders would also like to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, although Super Bowl celebrations have created something of a timing issue after Kansas City lifted the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Roman was an assistant with the Ravens since the 2017 season and was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2019 campaign.

That first season was his best at the position, as quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the league MVP while the offense finished first in scoring and second in yards. However, things trended in the wrong direction after that in Baltimore, as the offense fell to seventh, 17th and 19th in scoring the next three seasons.

It didn't help in 2022 that Jackson missed time with an injury, but it was a notable downtrend.

Yet Roman's resume also includes stops as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, and he is an experienced candidate for the Commanders.

Washington could be starting the inexperienced Sam Howell at quarterback in 2023, so adding someone who has been in the league for a number of years may be an enticing possibility. Unlocking the quarterback's ability to get the ball to playmakers such as Terry McLaurin will be key if the Commanders are going to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2005 campaign.

As for Bieniemy, it is impossible to argue against his success with the Chiefs.

He has been the offensive coordinator since 2018 during a five-year stretch that has seen the team win two Lombardi Trophies, reach three Super Bowls and play in five consecutive AFC Championship Games.

Perhaps he will choose to remain with the Chiefs and continue working with reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but it is not hard to see why a struggling franchise like Washington would be interested.