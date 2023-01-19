X

    Greg Roman Steps Down as Ravens OC Ahead of Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2023

    Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    AP Photo/Terrance Williams

    Greg Roman is out as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

    Roman announced he was parting ways with the organization in a statement sent out by his agency Thursday.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeGarafolo</a>: <a href="https://t.co/EGJOjRgWGq">pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq</a>

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh followed with a statement of his own, thanking Roman for his time in Baltimore.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. <a href="https://t.co/itERSCJP81">pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81</a>

    Roman has been an assistant under Harbaugh since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

