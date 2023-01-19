Greg Roman Steps Down as Ravens OC Ahead of Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Greg Roman is out as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

Roman announced he was parting ways with the organization in a statement sent out by his agency Thursday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh followed with a statement of his own, thanking Roman for his time in Baltimore.

Roman has been an assistant under Harbaugh since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

