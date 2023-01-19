Greg Roman Steps Down as Ravens OC Ahead of Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations

Greg Roman Steps Down as Ravens OC Ahead of Lamar Jackson Contract NegotiationsJanuary 19, 2023
Greg Roman is out as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.
Roman announced he was parting ways with the organization in a statement sent out by his agency Thursday.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeGarafolo</a>: <a href="https://t.co/EGJOjRgWGq">pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq</a>
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh followed with a statement of his own, thanking Roman for his time in Baltimore.
Roman has been an assistant under Harbaugh since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.
