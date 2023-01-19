Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Ravens' OC Search, John Harbaugh Says

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday.

Greg Roman stepped down from the position earlier Thursday. He said in a statement:

"After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities. ... I'll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion."

The revelation that Jackson will help with the search for a new offensive coordinator is notable because the star quarterback has yet to sign an extension with the franchise and is set to become a free agent.

However, the Ravens have been vocal about wanting to keep Jackson in Baltimore, and Harbaugh told reporters Thursday that the franchise "200 percent" plans to keep him.

Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. After two strong seasons, the Baltimore offense regressed under Roman, going from an NFL-best 33.2 points per game in 2019 to 20.6 points per game in 2022, which ranked 19th.

One of the biggest criticisms of Roman was that he didn't develop the team's passing offense. In 2022, the offense averaged just 178.8 passing yards per game, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

Jackson, who missed five games this season with a knee injury, completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has thrown for more than 3,000 yards just once in his career in 2019.

Baltimore's next offensive coordinator will have to improve the team's passing game if the Ravens want to find more success.

It's unclear who the franchise might target to replace Roman. Some candidates could be Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.