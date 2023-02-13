Giannis Antetokounmpo Files for Multiple Trademarks Including 'Stay Fr34ky'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were looking to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo-branded wet suit, then you're in luck.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the Milwaukee Bucks star filed for three trademarks that play off his Greek Freak moniker. A number of different items were covered in the filing as well:

Antetokounmpo has leaned into the nickname. His first signature sneaker with Nike was dubbed the Zoom Freak 1, and his Nike apparel has been emblazoned with "Freak" or "Stay Freaky."

The two-time MVP has been litigious when it comes to his intellectual property. The Athletic's Bill Shea wrote in May 2020 that Antetokounmpo had already filed 13 trademark infringement lawsuits.

Let that serve as a warning to anybody who was planning to use "STAY FR34KY" or "UNSEEN FR34KY HOURS" in a commercial aspect.