    Giannis Antetokounmpo Files for Multiple Trademarks Including 'Stay Fr34ky'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    If you were looking to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo-branded wet suit, then you're in luck.

    Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the Milwaukee Bucks star filed for three trademarks that play off his Greek Freak moniker. A number of different items were covered in the filing as well:

    Josh Gerben @JoshGerben

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has filed 3 new trademarks for:<br><br>1. STAY FR34KY<br>2. FR34K SHOW<br>3. UNSEEN FR34KY HOURS<br><br>The filings indicate that Giannis plans to launch a wide array of products under each trademark:<br><br>✅Clothing<br>✅Stress Balls<br>✅Wrist bands <br><br>... and more👇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giannis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giannis</a> <a href="https://t.co/IOLe72eC6Q">pic.twitter.com/IOLe72eC6Q</a>

    Antetokounmpo has leaned into the nickname. His first signature sneaker with Nike was dubbed the Zoom Freak 1, and his Nike apparel has been emblazoned with "Freak" or "Stay Freaky."

    The two-time MVP has been litigious when it comes to his intellectual property. The Athletic's Bill Shea wrote in May 2020 that Antetokounmpo had already filed 13 trademark infringement lawsuits.

    Let that serve as a warning to anybody who was planning to use "STAY FR34KY" or "UNSEEN FR34KY HOURS" in a commercial aspect.

