WNBA Free Agency 2023: Brionna Jones Signs Sun Contract After Jonquel Jones Trade

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones.

"We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."

The Sun applied the core designation to Brionna Jones after trading franchise cornerstone Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.

The core designation functions in a similar respect to the franchise tag in the NFL. It guarantees a player a one-year supermax contract while leaving open the opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal. In Jones' case, she and the Sun settled on a one-year pact for an undisclosed total.

Connecticut had its hand forced when it came to trading Jonquel Jones. The 2021 MVP was ready to move on and identified New York as her desired landing spot.

The Sun have been one of the WNBA's most consistent teams in recent years. Under head coach Curt Miller, they made six straight playoff appearances and reached the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

With Miller leaving for the Los Angeles Sparks and Jonquel Jones forcing her way out, Connecticut's championship window appeared to be closed for the time being. The front office could've then pivoted toward a rebuild ahead of a 2024 draft that may include Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

Coring Brionna Jones indicated the Sun are attempting to remain a playoff contender.

The 27-year-old's stock has steadily risen over her WNBA career. She went from a seldom-used rookie in 2017 to a critical piece of last season's runner-up squad. Jones averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.4 blocks and shot 57.1 percent from the field, and her 6.0 win shares were the third-most in the WNBA, per Basketball Reference.

A one-year contract could prove mutually beneficial. The Sun will have an opportunity to see Jones in a lead role, and the 6'3" forward can play her way into another big paycheck if she continues delivering on the court.