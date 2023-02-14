WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 13

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 13.

This was the go-home episode before Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, so WWE was trying its best to hype the show and continue all of the big storylines.

For non-wrestling segments, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar met to sign a contract for their bout, and Seth Rollins appeared on Miz TV.

As far as matches go, WWE booked Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed, The Miz vs. Rick Boogs, and a six-woman tag match with the six competitors who will appear inside the Elimination Chamber to fight for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.