Super Bowl 2023 Score: Final Box Score and Analysis from Chiefs vs. Eagles

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Mahomes had 104 fewer passing yards than he did in Super Bowl 54, but he was more effective in the pocket compared to the win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The two-time MVP completed 21 of his 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 44 yards on six carries.

Two of Mahomes' three passing touchdowns occurred in the fourth quarter. He hooked up with Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore on similar plays to opposite parts of the end zones to put the Chiefs ahead in the fourth.

Mahomes used a few key completions and a 26-yard run to help set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith had strong performances for the Eagles as well, but they did not receive enough support from their teammates on defense.

Philadelphia recorded zero sacks inside State Farm Stadium, and that turned out to be one of the key difference-making statistics that swung in favor of Kansas City.