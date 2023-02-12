X

    Mavericks Rumors: Justin Holiday to Be Pursued If Contract Bought Out by Rockets

    Doric SamFebruary 12, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Justin Holiday #8 of the Houston Rockets attempts a layup past Orlando Robinson #25 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Miami-Dade Arena on February 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    As the Houston Rockets continue to make changes to their roster, there's reportedly a chance one of their recent acquisitions ends up with a rival team.

    According to NBA insider Marc Stein, small forward Justin Holiday will be pursued by the Dallas Mavericks if he receives a buyout from the Rockets. The team had acquired him Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

