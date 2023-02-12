Mavericks Rumors: Justin Holiday to Be Pursued If Contract Bought Out by Rockets

Eric Espada/Getty Images

As the Houston Rockets continue to make changes to their roster, there's reportedly a chance one of their recent acquisitions ends up with a rival team.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, small forward Justin Holiday will be pursued by the Dallas Mavericks if he receives a buyout from the Rockets. The team had acquired him Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

