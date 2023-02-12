New Mexico State Basketball Team Reportedly Done for Season After Hazing Allegations

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The season is reportedly over for the New Mexico State men's basketball program.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the school is shutting the team down for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign as it investigates "multiple hazing incidents by three players on one of their teammates."

This comes after the school announced on Saturday that it was suspending the program "until further notice" with the coaching staff on paid administrative leave.

NMSU chancellor Dan E. Arvizu sent a letter to the community that said, "The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm," per Jacob Lev of CNN. "That's why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations."

The letter also called hazing a "despicable act."

Colin Deaver of KTSM reported New Mexico State University police released a redacted report Sunday that said a player on the men's basketball team went to campus police to report an assault but didn't want to file criminal charges.

"The police report cites three offenses for the three players: one count of false imprisonment, one count of harassment and two counts of sexual contact," Deaver wrote. "The victim told police that the incidents had been occurring since July or August of 2022."

The player said three other players, whose names were redacted, allegedly "held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to 'slap his ass.' He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum."

The school's announcement made it clear this situation is "separate from the events that took place" at New Mexico in November.

Lev noted Aggies player Mike Peake was wounded during a November shooting in which he was targeted by New Mexico student Brandon Travis. Travis was killed after he exchanged gunfire with Peake.

This has all occurred during the first season for head coach Greg Heiar at New Mexico State.

The Aggies went 9-15 prior to ending the season.