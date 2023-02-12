Jayson Tatum Frustrates Celtics Fans During Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's brightest stars, but his teammates picked up the slack Sunday as the Boston Celtics earned a 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a battle of MVP candidates, Ja Morant did his job with 25 points, seven assists and six boards for Memphis.

Tatum wasn't nearly as productive offensively for the Celtics, finishing with 16 points on 3-of-16 shooting (1-of-8 from three). He had just three points in the second half with zero made field goals.

Instead, it was lesser-known contributors like Derrick White (23 points), Sam Hauser (20 points) and Payton Pritchard (12 points, 4-of-7 from three) who carried Boston to victory. Fans praised the team's depth with Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart unavailable:

Tatum, meanwhile, received plenty of criticism for struggling just two days after scoring 41 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, with many crediting Dillon Brooks for his defense:

The superstar was fortunate the supporting cast was able to pick up the slack.

It still counts as a win for Boston, which has a four-game winning streak to improve to 41-16. The Celtics now have an even tougher test on Tuesday with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.