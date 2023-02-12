X

    Jayson Tatum Frustrates Celtics Fans During Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to shoot at the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's brightest stars, but his teammates picked up the slack Sunday as the Boston Celtics earned a 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    In a battle of MVP candidates, Ja Morant did his job with 25 points, seven assists and six boards for Memphis.

    Tatum wasn't nearly as productive offensively for the Celtics, finishing with 16 points on 3-of-16 shooting (1-of-8 from three). He had just three points in the second half with zero made field goals.

    Instead, it was lesser-known contributors like Derrick White (23 points), Sam Hauser (20 points) and Payton Pritchard (12 points, 4-of-7 from three) who carried Boston to victory. Fans praised the team's depth with Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart unavailable:

    Jay Pratt @ThisIsJayPratt

    This is an impressive performance by guys like Hauser, Pritchard, and Muscala. Severely under staffed again with No Smart, Brown, or Brogdon. Hospital Celtics have zero quit. Next man up ☘️

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Sam Hauser is up to 20 points and has hit 6 3s today – the second time he's gotten to at least 20 points this season. Boston getting great production from him and Derrick White today, especially considering Brown, Smart and Brogdon are all out.

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    Amazing that Jayson Tatum has yet to hit a FG this half (give Dillon Brooks credit) but Boston's been pushing ahead because of depth and shooting.

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    jayson tatum sam hauser and derrick white each outscoring anyone on the grizzlies? <a href="https://t.co/tU4Bs1F8LV">pic.twitter.com/tU4Bs1F8LV</a>

    Rob Greene @RobGreeneNBA

    Hauser and Pritchard just shooting the lights out and playing their roles perfectly.

    Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA

    After a rough first quarter, Derrick White has dominated this game.<br><br>He's up to 18 points and 9 assists.

    Servi Barrientos @SarviChapin

    Give Derrick White the super max now <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a>

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Celtics have been pretty sloppy, but they're winning because Hauser, Pritchard and Muscala are 10 for 14 overall and 8 for 12 from three.

    Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA

    As everyone expected, Sam Hauser currently leads the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> in scoring against the 34-21 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Grizzlies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grizzlies</a>.<br><br>Hauser is up to 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from deep with 4 minutes to go in the third.<br><br>Starter Hauser is on another level.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Hauser's now the leading scorer in the game, with 17 points. Shooting confidence is a real thing.

    Trevor Hass @TrevorHass

    The Sam Hauser Show

    BOSTyN MoNSTAH @BOS_TyMo

    Well, Pritchard is certainly playing like he wants to be a Celtic lol

    Nate Sharpie @the_sharpie_

    Pritchard legacy game

    Tatum, meanwhile, received plenty of criticism for struggling just two days after scoring 41 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, with many crediting Dillon Brooks for his defense:

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    I have watched to many Celtics games where Tatum isn't the best player on the floor ...

    Celtics Nation🍀 @GuaglianoHudson

    Brooks really locking up tatum

    Noah - Tulkun Admirer @trillhaverchuck

    don't let me see Tatum on those MVP ranks again

    🤴🏾 Young OG @MH_dagod

    Tatum got clamped up by Brooks

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Tatum is ice cold from the field but has continued to be an offensive force by attacking the rim. He's already up to 12 FT attempts, which have fueled his 16 points thus far.

    nate @njd_5789

    Shameful Tatum performance

    bkn nets (33-23) #netsworld @CamThomasSZN_

    Jayson Tatum has a stinker every other game

    Trevor Sampson @SonOfSamp35

    Tatum shooting like trash

    PrizePicks Value 💰 @PrizePicksValue

    Jayson Tatum getting locked up by Dillon Brooks is crazy 😂, I thought bro was a top MVP candidate

    Yancen Pujols @YancenPujols

    Jayson Tatum's offense is dormant since the second quarter, yet the Celtics are cooking Memphis.

    The superstar was fortunate the supporting cast was able to pick up the slack.

    It still counts as a win for Boston, which has a four-game winning streak to improve to 41-16. The Celtics now have an even tougher test on Tuesday with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.