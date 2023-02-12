Report: Warriors Sent Complaint to NBA over Blazers' Handling of Gary Payton II Trade

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly filed a complaint to the NBA against the Portland Trail Blazers regarding a four-team trade that landed them guard Gary Payton II prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA is launching an investigation into whether the Blazers misled the Warriors about Payton's health before the trade was agreed upon.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Payton's physical with the Warriors revealed an abdominal injury expected to keep him out for "a significant part" of the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Warriors have until Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET to decide whether to move forward with the trade or cancel it. He added the Warriors are working with the NBA on a way to complete the trade but also "preserve their rights to pursue recourse" against the Blazers.

The trade also included the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, and it involved multiple players and draft picks.

If it holds up, the Pistons will receive 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman from the Warriors, the Hawks will get forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons and the Blazers will receive forward Kevin Knox from the Pistons. Portland will take five second-round picks as well.

Wojnarowski reported the Warriors felt they should have been notified by the Blazers that Payton required the anti-inflammatory drug Toradol to relieve pain and play in games this season.

If it is determined that the Blazers are guilty of failing to disclose relevant information prior to the trade, the NBA could punish the organization through fines and even the loss of draft picks.

Payton, who is the son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, played for the Warriors for two seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 before signing a three-year contract with the Blazers during the offseason.

He underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason, which caused him to miss the first 35 games of the 2022-23 campaign before making his Blazers debut last month.

In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old veteran is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

After appearing in a total of 71 games over his first five NBA seasons, Payton played in 71 games for the Warriors last season and set career highs in most major categories, including averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game.

Payton was a key role player for the Warriors thanks largely to his perimeter defense, and he played in 12 postseason games en route to Golden State winning the NBA championship.

While Payton proved last season that he is an ideal fit on Golden State's roster, the Warriors may be compelled to cancel the trade if it is determined that he won't be able to help the team this season.