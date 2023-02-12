Lakers Gifted Gold Ring to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Before LeBron James Broke NBA Record

Harry How/Getty Images

With LeBron James receiving plenty of well-earned praise after breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record Tuesday night, the Lakers made sure to honor the man who held the record for nearly 40 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The organization gifted Abdul-Jabbar, a franchise legend, a gold and diamond ring that features his signature No. 33 along with a silhouette of him performing the sky hook.

It also included his scoring record of 38,387 points, the day he set the record (April 5, 1984) and the number 38, the number of years he held the record.

The Lakers had well-known jeweler Jason Arasheben design the ring, and it includes 578 brilliant white diamonds set in yellow gold.

"The Lakers are a first-class organization and always cherish and recognize players both old and new," Arasheben told TMZ Sports. "We were very excited to help bring this ring to life and celebrate the career of one of the all-time greats."

Abdul-Jabbar was reportedly wearing the ring as he watched James break the record.