X

    Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Relationship 'Remains Positive' amid Trade Rumors

    Adam WellsFebruary 12, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have maintained a good relationship amid uncertainty about the four-time NFL MVP's future with the organization.

    Per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the two sides "remains positive" as Rodgers continues to decide what he wants to do.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.