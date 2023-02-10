Darren Waller Recruits Aaron Rodgers to Raiders: 'If You Come, It's Gonna Be Lit'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has joined Davante Adams in trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers to the team.

Speaking to TMZ Sports this week, Waller summed up why Rodgers should want to join the Raiders: "If you come, it's gonna be lit!"



It seems no team is pushing harder publicly to acquire the four-time NFL MVP than the Raiders. Adams made it clear last week on Twitter he wants his former quarterback to move to Las Vegas.

Everyone knows the Raiders are going to have an opening at quarterback as soon as they move on from Derek Carr.

It's unclear at this point if Carr will be released or traded, but the four-time Pro Bowler has already said goodbye to the organization. It doesn't seem like the divorce between the two sides is amicable, based on a Jan. 21 tweet from Carr.

The Raiders would certainly prefer a trade because they would add assets to help their roster next season. Carr's $32.9 million base salary in 2023 becomes fully guaranteed on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Per Sean Fazende of Fox 8 in New Orleans, Carr and his wife wrapped up a visit with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show this week he will be going on a darkness retreat at some point after the Super Bowl for four days before making a decision about his future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 29 that Rodgers and the Packers were at a crossroads and an "offseason trade" remains an option for the team.

Adams knows Rodgers as well as any active NFL player. They were teammates for eight seasons with the Packers from 2014 to '21.

It's unclear how much Rodgers has left in the tank coming off a disappointing 2022 season. The 39-year-old had his fewest passing yards (3,695) in a season that he played at least 15 games. His 12 interceptions were his most in a season since his first year as a starter in 2008.

If the Raiders want to bank on Rodgers' established chemistry with Adams, as well as playing alongside an elite tight end like Waller, he could provide them with a higher level of quarterback play than they got from Carr in 2022.

Las Vegas finished 6-11 this season in Josh McDaniels' first year as head coach.