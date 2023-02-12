Luka Dončić: 'Really Fun' to Play with 'Amazing' Kyrie Irving in Mavs' Loss vs. Kings

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving's first game together didn't go as planned, but the two stars remain very much in the honeymoon phase.

Dončić was effusive in his praise of his new teammate following Saturday's 133-128 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

"It's only our first game together, but it's so fun to play with this guy," Dončić told reporters. "He's an amazing basketball player, and I think it's going to be really fun. First game, it was really fun."

Irving finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Dončić compiled 27 points, nine rebounds and five dimes. The duo combined for 41 of the Mavericks' 91 field-goal attempts and were still clearly getting into a rhythm of figuring out when to allow the other player to lead.

Dončić took the blame for missing a stepback three-pointer that would have tied the game late in overtime, saying the ball should have gone to Irving.

"It's my bad," Dončić said. "Should have gave it back to Ky. For me, it's still a learning process. But for sure, I should have gave it back. He was really hot down the stretch, so that was on me for sure."

Dončić was playing his first game since Feb. 2 after dealing with a heel contusion.

The Mavericks traded for Irving earlier this month after the All-Star guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving's tenure in Brooklyn was rife with trouble—most notably his decision to not undergo COVID-19 vaccination and his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media—that ultimately impacted his ability to stay on the floor, either because of COVID-19 rules in the city or suspension.

While it's clear Dončić and the Mavs are in a honeymoon phase after acquiring a superstar at a steeply discounted price, it's fair to wonder how long Irving's on-court brilliance can obscure the significant baggage he has often brought to his teams.

Irving is a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.