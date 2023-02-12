Report: Reggie Jackson Plans to Sign with Nuggets After Hornets Contract Buyout

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Veteran guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Charania previously reported Jackson and the Hornets were expected to reach a buyout agreement and that the guard would "prioritize contending" as a free agent.

Charlotte acquired Jackson in the deal that sent big man Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline.

It's no surprise Jackson and the Hornets are agreeing to a buyout. Charlotte is currently last in the Eastern Conference with a 15-43 record and is on pace to the miss postseason.

Jackson had spent the last three and a half seasons with the Clippers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons in February 2020.

The 32-year-old put together the best season of his L.A. career during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 75 games, all starts, while shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep.

Jackson took on a lesser role with the Clippers this season as Terance Mann saw some more playing time, though he still averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 52 games (38 starts) while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep.

In joining the Nuggets, Jackson is going to the best team in the Western Conference. Denver currently sits atop the West with a 39-18 record, four games above the second-place Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets could use some depth behind Jamal Murray, who has appeared in 45 games this season, at the point. Murray is in his first season back on the court since missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL, and he has been in and out of the lineup.

Aside from Murray, Denver also has Bruce Brown and Ish Smith on the roster, though Jackson provides both more skill and more experience than either of those players.