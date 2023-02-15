Men's College Basketball 2022-23 All-American Projections

2 of 7

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

16.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 34.4 3P%

Jaquez is one of those fine-wine seniors who just keeps getting better with age. He has drastically improved on defense and is leading the Bruins in both points and rebounds while ranking second on the team in assists, steals and blocks. Jaquez is averaging career-best marks in all five categories for a UCLA team still vying for a No. 1 seed.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

16.9 PPG, 7.6 APG, 3.4 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 35.2 3P%

Inefficiency has been an issue for Nowell over the past month, and his combination of poor shooting and turnover woes has taken a toll on a Kansas State team that has lost five of its last nine games. But if he eventually gets back to playing like he did during that 15-1 start to the season—when he averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 assists and a modest 2.8 turnovers per game—the Wildcats will reemerge as a legitimate threat to win it all.

Marcus Sasser, Houston

16.4 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 36.9 3P%

Sasser's per-game numbers don't jump off the page, but that's because Houston is a slow-paced, defense-first team. Sasser is easily top-10 in the nation in both win shares per 40 minutes and box plus/minus, per Sports Reference, as he makes a major impact on both ends of the floor.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

21.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 BPG

See: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Gonzaga's fourth-year big man is putting up career-best averages in all five categories, and is leading Gonzaga in total points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Should a center who is shooting 2-of-20 from three-point range on the season be leading the team in assists? Heck no. But it goes to show how indispensable Timme has been for the Zags.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

15.7 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Tshiebwe is nowhere near the consistent double-double machine that he was last season, as opponents have figured out how to limit his scoring by throwing double-teams at him when he gets the ball down low and/or relentlessly driving at him until he gets into foul trouble. And yet, "Big O" is neck-and-neck with Zach Edey for the national lead in rebounds and is scoring better than 15 points per game. More than anything, it's Kentucky's status as a bubble team that will likely keep Tshiebwe from receiving first-team honors.