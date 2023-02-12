James Harden, Embiid Celebrated by 76ers Fans After Dominating Nets in Dramatic Win

James Harden, Embiid Celebrated by 76ers Fans After Dominating Nets in Dramatic WinFebruary 12, 2023
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-98 on Saturday at Barclays Center, and it was all about Joel Embiid and James Harden, who ran the show from start to finish.
Embiid finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes, and Harden finished with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.
Embiid and Harden combined for a whopping 66 points. The Sixers would have been in huge trouble if not for the duo, as P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton combined for just five points.
After the win, Sixers fans praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts:
Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24
Joel Embiid, James Harden & Tyrese Maxey combined:<br><br>- 78 Points<br><br>Everyone not named Joel Embiid, James Harden & Tyrese Maxey combined:<br><br>- 23 Points<br><br>A sloppy, ugly as hell win against a deep/fun Brooklyn Nets squad. Grateful Joel Embiid is on our team. <br><br>GO BIRDS!
Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc
Have to tip your hat off to Joel Embiid. He was doubled team all game but still found ways to score. Having a center that can hit clutch free throws is enormous. Not a great win for the Sixers, but they closed the game. Something they struggle to do. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>
Harden and Embiid have been a tremendous duo for the team all season, but Philadelphia is going to need some other players to step up in the coming weeks if the Sixers hope to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown.
The Sixers are back in action Monday against the Houston Rockets, and head coach Doc Rivers almost surely will be looking to get more out of Harris, Tucker and Melton.