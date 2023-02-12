James Harden, Embiid Celebrated by 76ers Fans After Dominating Nets in Dramatic Win

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-98 on Saturday at Barclays Center, and it was all about Joel Embiid and James Harden, who ran the show from start to finish.

Embiid finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes, and Harden finished with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

Embiid and Harden combined for a whopping 66 points. The Sixers would have been in huge trouble if not for the duo, as P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton combined for just five points.

After the win, Sixers fans praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts:

Harden and Embiid have been a tremendous duo for the team all season, but Philadelphia is going to need some other players to step up in the coming weeks if the Sixers hope to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown.

The Sixers are back in action Monday against the Houston Rockets, and head coach Doc Rivers almost surely will be looking to get more out of Harris, Tucker and Melton.