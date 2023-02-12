X

    James Harden, Embiid Celebrated by 76ers Fans After Dominating Nets in Dramatic Win

    Erin WalshFebruary 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 10: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on February 10, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-98 on Saturday at Barclays Center, and it was all about Joel Embiid and James Harden, who ran the show from start to finish.

    Embiid finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes, and Harden finished with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

    Embiid and Harden combined for a whopping 66 points. The Sixers would have been in huge trouble if not for the duo, as P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton combined for just five points.

    After the win, Sixers fans praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts:

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Joel Embiid, James Harden &amp; Tyrese Maxey combined:<br><br>- 78 Points<br><br>Everyone not named Joel Embiid, James Harden &amp; Tyrese Maxey combined:<br><br>- 23 Points<br><br>A sloppy, ugly as hell win against a deep/fun Brooklyn Nets squad. Grateful Joel Embiid is on our team. <br><br>GO BIRDS!

    Pat Huggins @phuggsports

    37 and 13 for the MVP. Pretty much him and Harden vs..everyone tonight

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Have to give the Sixers a ton of credit. They looked pretty sleepy for three quarters, but Joel Embiid kept them in it and their defense showed up down the stretch. Gutsy win (though they made it hard on themselves).

    Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc

    Have to tip your hat off to Joel Embiid. He was doubled team all game but still found ways to score. Having a center that can hit clutch free throws is enormous. Not a great win for the Sixers, but they closed the game. Something they struggle to do. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    𝘾 𝙝 𝙧 𝙞 𝙨 👽 @SirEMBIID

    JOEL EMBIID: 37/13/2<br><br>JAMES HARDEN: 29/6/6<br><br>Against probably the best defense in the Association <br><br>BEST DUO IN THE LEAGUE

    Aidan Doc🧸 @AidanDoc_

    Joel Embiid and James Harden are the best duo in the NBA, they are consistently the only players who show up on the road for this team. They somehow win games like this through the poor play from Tobias, Maxey, and others.

    Aidan LaPorta @aidanlaporta69

    Harden and Embiid combined for 66 tonight. The rest of the starters combined for 5 points, and the Sixers still won😂👀🔥<br>BEST DUO IN THE ASSOCIATION! <a href="https://t.co/FRcrWsekfC">pic.twitter.com/FRcrWsekfC</a>

    Harden and Embiid have been a tremendous duo for the team all season, but Philadelphia is going to need some other players to step up in the coming weeks if the Sixers hope to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown.

    The Sixers are back in action Monday against the Houston Rockets, and head coach Doc Rivers almost surely will be looking to get more out of Harris, Tucker and Melton.

