Mikal Bridges Understands Suns Trading Him to Nets at Deadline: 'It's KD. I Get It'

Being traded away from a team for a player they prefer, and having your life uprooted in the process—especially in the middle of the season—can't be easy for NBA players.

But Mikal Bridges hardly blamed the Phoenix Suns for packaging him in the deal that landed them Kevin Durant.

"It's KD," Bridges told reporters. "I get it."

