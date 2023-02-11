X

    Mikal Bridges Understands Suns Trading Him to Nets at Deadline: 'It's KD. I Get It'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns defends at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Being traded away from a team for a player they prefer, and having your life uprooted in the process—especially in the middle of the season—can't be easy for NBA players.

    But Mikal Bridges hardly blamed the Phoenix Suns for packaging him in the deal that landed them Kevin Durant.

    "It's KD," Bridges told reporters. "I get it."

