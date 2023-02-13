Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Blazers; Likely to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Pelicans

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness, per Marc Stein.

It represents the third straight missed game for James since breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham told reporters that James will likely play on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, which represents the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break.

After appearing in just 56 games last season, James has been able to stay mostly healthy in 2022-23. The only significant stretch he missed came in November when he was sidelined five games with a groin ailment.

James' health will continue to be a storyline throughout the remainder of his career. At 38 years old, it has been more difficult for him to stay healthy in the latter stages of his career.

When healthy, the four-time NBA champion is still one of the sport's best players. Through 44 games this season, he's averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from deep.

When James is sidelined, the Lakers turn to Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley to step up.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 26-31 record, though they are coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.