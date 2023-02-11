X

    NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson Trade Talks 'Reengaged' Between Oilers, Sharks

    Erin WalshFebruary 11, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 28: San Jose Sharks Defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) looks on during the first period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks on January 28, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have reengaged in trade discussions involving defenseman Erik Karlsson, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

    There are "considerable financial hurdles" for both teams to make a deal work, Johnston added. However, this is the second time this season the two sides have explored a trade for the veteran.

    Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman initially reported in January that the Oilers and Sharks "had legit conversations" involving Karlsson.

