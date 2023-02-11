NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson Trade Talks 'Reengaged' Between Oilers, Sharks

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have reengaged in trade discussions involving defenseman Erik Karlsson, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

There are "considerable financial hurdles" for both teams to make a deal work, Johnston added. However, this is the second time this season the two sides have explored a trade for the veteran.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman initially reported in January that the Oilers and Sharks "had legit conversations" involving Karlsson.

