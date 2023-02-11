Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. However, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the move is in jeopardy because Payton's physical flagged a core muscle injury.

"Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland," the report said. "Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process."

The injury is serious enough that Payton could be ruled out for two to three months.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressed the situation Friday and said the team wasn't aware of any serious issues with the 6'3" guard:

Payton underwent abdominal surgery in the summer. He made his season debut in a 135-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2 and has played in 15 games.

The Warriors were clearly counting on him to provide some backcourt depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. His familiarity with head coach Steve Kerr's system after spending the past two seasons in Golden State means he should make a seamless transition as well.

Now, it's unclear when the Warriors will be able to utilize Payton's services, and ESPN's Kendra Andrews noted the trade can't be altered since Thursday's deadline passed. Payton can't be substituted for another player, nor can Golden State even get additional draft compensation for its trouble.

Especially with so many moving pieces, voiding the trade presents challenges of its own. In the case of the reigning champions, they'd have to welcome back James Wiseman.

The young center would benefit from a trade to Detroit because he'd get more playing time without the pressure that comes with suiting up for a title contender.

After they showed he's considered expendable, Wiseman could instead get stuck in purgatory with the Warriors as the rest of the season unfolds.