Knicks Rumors: Bones Hyland Targeted at Trade Deadline; Cam Reddish Dangled in Talks

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The New York Knicks targeted Bones Hyland prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto reported the Knicks discussed a deal that included Cam Reddish, who was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers instead.

Hyland fell out of favor in the Mile High City. The Nuggets only getting a pair of second-round picks in the swap was surprising and apparently indicative of how much they were ready to move on.

Especially at that price, the 6'3" guard would've been a sensible gamble for the Knicks. Through two seasons, he's averaging 10.9 points and shooting 37.1 percent from the perimeter.

Hyland is the kind of streaky scorer who can catch fire on a given night. In a 98-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 20, he came off the bench to drop 29 points. Last year, he nailed six threes in a blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Whether it was a case of the Knicks losing interest or the Nuggets balking at taking Reddish, New York turned its attention to Josh Hart, who came over from the Blazers. Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick all went to Denver.

Hart is arguably a better fit since the seventh-place Knicks are on pace to at least qualify for the play-in tournament. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds and providing a noticeable impact on defense. He ranks fifth among shooting guards in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus (plus-3.13).

Hart should become a valuable piece of head coach Tom Thibodeau's lineup in no time.