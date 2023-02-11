76ers' Joel Embiid Talks Potentially Sitting out NBA All-Star Game With Foot Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid suggested Friday that he is considering sitting out next weekend's NBA All-Star Game due to a nagging foot injury.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid said:

"We will see how it goes. I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I'm just taking it day by day. So I'm just taking it day-by-day. ...

"I'll see. Every game I've been questionable. It's all about seeing how I feel. … I'm just trying to get [past three games] and give myself a little break to make sure I give it some time. That's what the doctor says."

Embiid was initially chosen as an All-Star reserve, but on Friday, the NBA announced him as a replacement starter in place of Brooklyn Nets turned Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who has missed the past month with a knee injury.

After winning the scoring title last season with an average of 30.6 points per game and finishing second in the NBA MVP voting, Embiid has been an even better offensive player in 2022-23.

Through 42 games, Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.3 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers made.

He is also shooting a career-best 53.6 percent from the field and is making 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts as well.

Despite the six-time All-Star dealing with a foot ailment, he has appeared in each of the Sixers' past eight games, including Friday's 119-108 win over the New York Knicks.

Embiid poured 35 points in the victory, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists.

As mentioned by Embiid, the Sixers have just three games remaining before the All-Star break, starting with Saturday's road contest against the Nets.

Philly will then host the Houston Rockets on Monday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday before the league pauses to begin preparations for the All-Star festivities.

Embiid is the 76ers' only All-Star representative, but if he decides against playing, it is possible teammate James Harden could be named his replacement due to his status as arguably the biggest All-Star snub.

Given the 76ers' inability to get past the second round of the playoffs, the primary focus of Embiid and the entire team seems to be on being healthy and as good as possible when the games matter most.

With just three games left before the All-Star break, the Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference at 35-19, trailing the first-place Boston Celtics by four games and the second-place Milwaukee Bucks by three games.

If Embiid does play in the All-Star Game, he will take the opening tip on Feb. 19 at the Utah Jazz's Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.