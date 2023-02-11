76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

According to Scotto, the Hornets are opting to prioritize Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington in free agency and therefore chose to deal McDaniels away.

McDaniels, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, was having a breakout season for the Hornets before being traded. He is averaging a career-high in points (10.6), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.0) and minutes (26.7).

He became one of the better developed players on Charlotte's roster, having spent time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm before continually cutting out a larger role for himself every season that he's been in the league.

Now in Philadelphia, McDaniels will have the opportunity to not only play with a pair of star players in Joel Embiid and James Harden but also contribute immediately on a title-contending team.

McDaniels shared his excitement for this new chapter of his career when talking to reporters Friday night ahead of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks.

"It's like a dream come true," McDaniels said. "Just wanting to be in the playoffs around great players and franchise players—it's like I'm here now [and] I gotta make the most of it, I guess you could say. And help them help me."