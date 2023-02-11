Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.

The 24-year-old Washington is in his fourth NBA season after Charlotte selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

Washington plays both power forward and center despite being just 6'7", and he has thrived this season en route to a career-high 14.8 points and 2.0 three-pointers made per game, along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks.

He has also started all 56 games he has appeared in after starting just 28 out of 65 games last season, and he is averaging a career-high 32.8 minutes per game to boot.

The Hornets seemingly showed a huge amount of confidence in Washington ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by dealing away two key frontcourt players in Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers and Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bridges, 24, seemed poised to sign a huge contract with the Hornets during the offseason, but things were put on hold when he was arrested in June on felony domestic violence charges.

He was charged with one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death for allegedly a woman with whom he has multiple children.

In November, Bridges pleaded no-contest to one felony count of injuring a child's parent, and the other two charges against him were dismissed. Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation.

On Friday, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said the NBA is still investigating Bridges' case and the team is waiting for its conclusion before taking further steps in his return.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in November that Bridges is expected to receive a "significant suspension."

Bridges was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Michigan State, and he showed significant improvement across his four seasons with the Hornets.

Last season, Bridges set career highs with 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers per game, and seemed on track to stardom.

Without Bridges this season and with superstar guard LaMelo Ball missing significant time due to injury, the Hornets have struggled to a 15-42 record, which is last in the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-worst mark in the NBA this season.

As poorly as this season has gone for the Hornets, there is reason for optimism in 2023-24 and beyond if they can re-sign both Washington and Bridges, if Ball can stay healthy and if they land a top prospect early in the 2023 NBA draft.