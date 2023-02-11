Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.

According to Scotto, some league executives believe Boston may not match any offer sheet worth over $15 million annually when Williams hits the market in the summer. Williams, an important contributor on a title contender, is likely going to earn more from other teams in need of his skill set.

