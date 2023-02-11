X

    Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline

    Francisco RosaFebruary 11, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 10: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball around Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of the game at the TD Garden on February 10, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
    Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

    Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

    Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.

    According to Scotto, some league executives believe Boston may not match any offer sheet worth over $15 million annually when Williams hits the market in the summer. Williams, an important contributor on a title contender, is likely going to earn more from other teams in need of his skill set.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon