WWE 2K23 Roster: Updated List of 50+ WWE Superstars, Legends and New NXT Stars

Photo credit: 2K

In anticipation of the video game's worldwide release in March, nearly 60 playable characters have been revealed thus far for WWE 2K23.

While many more reveals are still to come, the roster that has been shown thus far features a mix of current Raw and SmackDown Superstars, retired legends and up-and-coming NXT stars, many of whom are making their video game debut.

Per Manik Aftab of Ringside News, the playable characters confirmed by 2K for the game thus far are as follows:

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus)

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Bret Hart

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Grayson Waller

GUNTHER

Hulk Hogan

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Molly Holly

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Rhea Ripley

Rob Van Dam

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shotzi

Steve Austin

The Miz

The Rock

The Undertaker

Xavier Woods

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

One of the legends confirmed for the game is John Cena, who is on the cover of each of WWE 2K23's different editions, and is the focus of the 2K Showcase mode with players having the opportunity to control Cena's greatest opponents.

Other notable legends confirmed thus far include The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Lita, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, among others.

WWE's crop of current stars in WWE 2K23 is headlined by undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, who are set to do battle in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

For Rhodes, it will be his first appearance in a WWE-branded video game since WWE 2K17 when he was under the Stardust persona.

The future of WWE is also well represented through the inclusion of many of NXT's top stars, including Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade and Grayson Waller, to name a few.

Those who pre-order WWE 2K23 will be able to play as Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, who dazzled in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, and was a surprise entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

The Icon and Deluxe Editions of WWE 2K23 will be available on March 14 for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will hit shelves on March 17.

