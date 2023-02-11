WWE Rumors: Inside The Creation of Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman's Epic Promo

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman were reportedly given the freedom to write their own promos for the memorable and celebrated segment involving them on Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Rhodes and Heyman benefited from the looser scripting restrictions that exist with Triple H as head of creative compared to the previous regime under Vince McMahon.

Rhodes and Heyman were reportedly "very happy" with the segment, and WWE's backstage decision-makers were reportedly "thrilled" with it as well.

After Heyman interrupted Rhodes' promo, Cody went on to praise and thank Heyman for giving his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, some work with ECW in 2000 when the family was struggling financially.

Heyman seemed to get emotional, and Fightful reported that there is at least some belief among those close to Heyman that Rhodes may have taken him by surprise with the anecdote.

Ultimately, Heyman turned things around on Cody by claiming that while Dusty told him Cody was his favorite son, Roman Reigns was the son he always wished he had.

That fired up Cody and emboldened him to promise Heyman that he would beat Reigns `t WrestleMania 39 and take the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match last month in his first match since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in June. With that, he earned a world title bout in the main event of WrestleMania.

There was at least some chatter among fans that WWE should go with Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania instead due to how hot their angle involving The Bloodline has been.

Instead, WWE is doing Reigns vs. Zayn at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal next weekend instead.

Although some may still support the thought of Reigns vs. Zayn at WrestleMania, Rhodes and Heyman came through with a huge, masterclass promo that likely silenced plenty of skeptics and made them believe Reigns vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania is the right call.

